MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An arrest has been made in the death of Devonte Ingram who was shot and killed near Macalester college in July.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Clair Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired on July 26. Police found Ingram suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, and he later died at Regions Hospital.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, a 21-year-old man from Chicago was arrested by an FBI Task Force in Chicago on Friday, Aug. 20. He was transported back to St. Paul and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.
“This case is as complex as it is tragic,” said St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. “I’m incredibly proud of everyone at the Saint Paul Police Department who worked so hard to identify and locate the suspect, but our work isn’t finished.”
Police also believe there is more than one suspect involved in the homicide.
Ingram’s death was reported as the 14th homicide in St. Paul this year.