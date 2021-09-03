MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After four years of construction on the downtown to crosstown section of Interstate 35W, Minnesota Department of Transportation says they’re finally ready to finish.
MNDOT said by the end of the day Friday, Sept. 10 all lanes and ramps should be open after two final overnight closures for lane striping.
The first overnight closure will be from 10 p.m. September 8 through 5 a.m. September 9 on southbound I-35W between Interstate 94 and Highway 62.
The second overnight closure will be on northbound I-35W between Hwy 62 and I-94 from 10 p.m. September 9 through 5 a.m. September 10.
MNDOT says drivers will be detoured to use Hwy 62, Hwy 100 and I-394 for both overnight closures. All ramps and lanes are expected to be open by the end of the day Sept. 10.