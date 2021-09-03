MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Inver Grove Heights are asking the public’s help in finding Amber Haas, who was last seen in late August.
Haas, 39, was last seen in the Inver Grove Heights area around 10 p.m. on Aug. 26.
She is described as 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bidon at bbidon@ighmn.gov.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘My Heart Is Aching’: Mark Rosen Announces Wife Denise ‘Passed Peacefully’
- ‘I Just Want Justice For Him’: Blake Swanson, 20, Fatally Shot In Robbery On St. Paul’s Raspberry Island
- Shakopee Couple Accused Of Running ‘Very Classic’ $18M Ponzi Scheme
- Halfway Through, Just Shy Of 600K Admissions At 2021 State Fair So Far