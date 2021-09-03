State Fair:WCCO is excited to be back at the fair. Check out what to expect at our booth!
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Inver Grove Heights News, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Inver Grove Heights are asking the public’s help in finding Amber Haas, who was last seen in late August.

Haas, 39, was last seen in the Inver Grove Heights area around 10 p.m. on Aug. 26.

She is described as  5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amber Haas (Credit: Inver Grove Heights Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Bidon at bbidon@ighmn.gov.