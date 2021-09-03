MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says that an officer is alright after being dragged Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 900 block of Arcade Street around 1 p.m.

Police say the officer responded to reports of a man harassing and chasing a 14-year-old girl around the neighborhood. When officers found the suspect, he ran away.

Officers said the man then jumped into a pickup truck that pulled up, and then grabbed the pursuing officer’s arm and punched him as the truck began driving down the street.

The officer was dragged for a distance before freeing his arm and tumbling to the ground.

SPPD is searching for suspects after an officer was punched in the face and dragged down a street yesterday while pursuing a suspect near the 900 block of Arcade St. in St. Paul. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/pLXjoDIIQE — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) September 3, 2021

“Officer Morgan is tough, so he’s going to be OK,” Police Chief Todd Axtell said. “But this could have ended tragically; we got lucky. It just goes to show you how quickly a seemingly ordinary call for service can take strange and dangerous turns.”

Axtell says that they are still working to determine why the man was chasing the girl, and why the truck driver decided to pick up the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-266-5650.