MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There have been 66 total COVID-19 cases linked to Albert Lea Schools so far, as the district deals with an outbreak that, in the first week of the school year, put almost 300 students in quarantine.
On Aug. 26, the district confirmed that 36 students had tested positive for COVID-19, and 290 students had been exposed.
“Our first week of school has been significantly disrupted from the large virus spread within our community,” Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk said in late August, adding that the district had “minimal procedures in place” to control the spread of the virus.
Students and staff must have their temperature checked when they enter the building. Students younger than the sixth grade are not required to wear a mask, except on the bus.
As a result of the outbreak, masks are now required for students in grades 6-12 until at least the end of the first quarter.
The students who test positive will be quarantined for 10 days. If a student with a close contact is not showing any symptoms and are not awaiting test results, parents are allowed to send them back to school with a mask, though they will be separated from others during the quarantine period.