Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps, Sunshine For Labor Day Weekend; Pop-Up Showers PossibleMeteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that if the pop-up showers do hit, they'll last for roughly 15 minutes or so. Otherwise, the weekend will stay mostly dry.

Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected In The Evening Into Friday, Cooler Temps For Labor Day WeekendClouds are increasing Thursday, with rain moving in later in the day. Check out the latest forecast.

Minnesota Sees Significant Reductions In Extreme, Severe Drought ConditionsThe rain that's fallen across parts of the state over the last few weeks is finally showing a positive impact on the state's drought forecast. The latest figures show that just 65% of the state is still listed under severe drought conditions, a 23% reduction in just the last week.

Minnesota Weather: This Summer Was The Warmest On Record In The Twin CitiesAfter sweating through 26 days of 90-degree weather, residents in the Twin Cities may not be too surprised to learn that this summer was the warmest on record for average temperature since 1873, the year weather records began in the metro.

Hurricane Ida: How To Pitch In With The Relief Effort“It’s just hurtful, seeing all the bodies, no electricity, the screaming,” said Hurricane Katrina survivor Michael Porter.