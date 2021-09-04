MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. Kids are going back to school and the weather is starting to cool down.

Families were seen spending their day at Tony Schmidt Regional Park in Arden Hills. Some spent it by the beach to swim and cool off. Others grilled and sang songs of worship.

Eli Snyder, a New Brighton resident, said his church came to the park to baptized three kids including his daughter.

“It was rainy yesterday and now it looks a lot better, it’s nice,” said Snyder.

Elliana McClure, 8, and her mom were in their bathing suits having a blast swimming. Elliana said the end of summer is bittersweet.

“Because I get to play in the snow, but I don’t get to swim,” Elliana explained.

Elliana and her family will spend the rest of the holiday weekend at their campsite.

“At our campsite, we love to float down the river and it was super dry and we had to get out and walk to many places, it was still a lot of fun,” said Elliana’s mom, Heidi McClure.

Others at the park say they plan to stay close to home.

“It might just be laid back. I might just play outside, play catch with my parents, stuff like that,” said Shepard Daugherty from Minneapolis.

“I’ll probably have some friends over, chill out, relax from all the hard schoolwork,” said Davin Kvasnik of Eagan.

When summer officially ends, some agree it’s time for a change anyway.

“I feel like all the years, there’s like this ‘I have to do all these summer activities,’ and I hit my quota and then I’m ready for fall,” said Heidi.

Listed below are a few ideas on what to do during Labor Day weekend:

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Festival Grounds

12364 Chestnut Blvd.

Shakopee, MN 55379

(952) 445-7361

www.renaissancefest.com

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

1265 Snelling Ave. N.

St. Paul, MN 55108

(651) 288-4400

www.mnstatefair.org

Green Giant Corn Feat

ValleyFair

1 Valleyfair Drive

Shakopee, MN 55379

(952) 445-7600

www.valleyfair.com

Crane Lake Minnesota

7511 Gold Coast Road

Crane Lake, MN

1-800-362-7405

www.visitcranelake.com