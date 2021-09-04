MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul firefighters put out flames Saturday morning at a business which had caught fire earlier in the week.
According to the St. Paul Fire Department, crews received reports of a fire on the 1300 block of Red Rock Road at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.
St. Paul Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said a pile of recycling material which had burned on Tuesday was burning again. He said that even though firefighters had put out the flames, there was still a chance that embers remained. Those embers were rekindled, causing the fire. He added that he did not suspect any suspicious activity.
On Tuesday, black smoke was coming from the pile of recycling material outside of the business, which then spread to the building. The fire was extinguished 90 minutes later, according to officials.