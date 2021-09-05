MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a vehicle fleeing a street race crashed in Minnetonka early Sunday morning, according to police.
Eden Prairie police received a complaint about vehicles racing near Flying Cloud Drive and Crosstown Circle around 1:30 a.m.
A responding officer found several cars in the area, and pursued one of them into Minnetonka.
Police said the officer lost sight of the vehicle, and it was later found crashed in a yard on the 5300 block of Baker Road in Minnetonka.
“We were inside the house and heard some sirens coming down Baker Road and wasn’t but 5 seconds later there was a large boom,” Jessie Gilman, who lives near the site of the crash, said. “And I knew it wasn’t a transformer because the lights didn’t go out, so assumed it was a car, and came out here to check out what was going on and looks like it was a single car.”
Gilman said street racing is common in her neighborhood on the weekends.