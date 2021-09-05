MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A staple at the Minnesota State Fair is hanging her hat, or maybe we should say passing on her knife.
Linda Christensen has been carving her legacy in butter for 50 years, working inside a refrigerated booth chilled to just 40 degrees, sculpting human heads out of solid churned cream.
READ MORE: 40-Year-Old Minnesota State Fair Butter Sculpture Preserved In Fmr. Princess Kay’s Freezer
At age 79, Christensen is retiring, saying her hands don’t tolerate the cold butter booth like they used to.
She spoke with CBS correspondent — and former WCCO reporter — Ben Tracy about her final year at the fair for “CBS Sunday Morning.”
“I have very mixed emotions. It’s a sad time for me because I have looked forward to this every year for the last 50 years,” Christensen said. “But on the other hand, I’ve made it 50 years. That’s something to celebrate.”
In half a century, Christensen has carved more than 500 Princess Kays of the Milky Way.
READ MORE: Anna Euerle Crowned 68th Princess Kay Of The Milky Way