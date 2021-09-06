MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota Gophers’ star running back Mohamed Ibrahim is going to miss out on the rest of the 2021 season due to the leg injury he sustained in Thursday’s season opener against Ohio State.
The second team preseason Associated Press All-American had 30 carries for 163 yards and two scores, both giving the Gophers the temporary lead against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes.READ MORE: Buckeyes Beat Gophers 45-31 In Season Opener
Ibrahim hurt his lower right leg late in the third quarter, limped off and did not return. On Monday, coach P.J. Fleck said that Ibrahim will be undergoing surgery that will end his season.
PJ Fleck has announced Gopher RB Mo Ibrahim will be having season-ending surgery tomorrow on his lower leg.
— Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III (@SeawrightSays) September 6, 2021
The Gophers ultimately lost Thursday’s game, 45-31.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)