ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Monday is the final day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Overall attendance has cracked the 1 million mark. Through Sunday, nearly 1.2 million fairgoers had walked through the gates. That’s about 760,000 fewer than in 2019.

Overall, the last weekend of the fair represented the two busiest days overall, with 153,953 reported Saturday and 153,422 on Sunday. The State Fair will post the final count Tuesday afternoon.

It’s Kids Day and there are last-chance bargains for guests of all ages before the 12 days of fun end. Hmong Minnesota Day was also celebrated at Dan Patch Park and fairgoers met with gopher mascots at the Visitors Plaza. During the Labor Day holiday, guests captured fair guests sculpting masterpieces out of cheese and at the Warner Coliseum, bull riders and barrel racers competed.

While there are endless options of last day activities and deals, fairgoers say the excitement truly derives from who you’re with.

“Today we came to the State Fair because our mom, Sharron Block, passed away two years ago,” said Kelly Lathrop, a Wisconsinite. “This is a tradition we did with her every year. We’d come here spend the first day eating, having family time, creating memories.”

“It’s that one time of the year with no cares about how many calories are in the food, no cares for the cost of anything. It’s about just being together as a family,” April Ziemer added.

It’s creating memories that keeps people coming back to the fair. They say the last day deals and activities are just the icing on the cake.

Judy Hunt has been at the State Fair four times already this year.

“People think I’m crazy but I love the fair. I love the people. I love the atmosphere,” said Hunt.

WCCO asked several vendors about overall profit. Mancini al Fresco said they saw a 25-30% decline in profits. The Produce Exchange reported about a 40% loss and The Original Pronto Pups said their profits were cut in half when compared to previous years.