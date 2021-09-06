MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Beltrami County Sunday afternoon.
According to the county sheriff’s office, the incident happened on the 11000 block of Chokecherry Drive Northeast in Turtle River Township, about 9 miles northeast of Bemidji.
Police said that a 911 call was received at about 3:30 p.m., from a man stating he had been shot. When authorities got there, they found a man dead.
Few other details were immediately available, and the identity of the victim has not been released, pending an investigation by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
There is no threat to the public, authorities said.
