MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old Rochester man will spend years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to producing pornography involving more than 20 young children he lured on social media.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin used Snapchat and several texting and messaging services to exploit his victims — who were between the ages of 9 and 10 — while lying about his identity and age. His crimes took place between November of 2020 and January of 2021, yielding sexually explicit photos and videos.
The FBI and the Rochester Police Department led the investigation, with help from the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office. Pichurin will be sentenced early next year.
Click here for more information on Project Safe Childhood, which helped launch this case. And click here to report abuse to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children. You can also call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
