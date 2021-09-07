MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing toddler in Edina ended on Tuesday afternoon, after crews recovered her body in the water near Rosland Park.
The girl, who is 2-and-a-half, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday near the park, located near Lake Cornelia. Crews searched for her for 18 hours.
Edina police said the girl was “autistic and non-verbal and may not respond.” The Edina Police Department said she likely “wandered away from family on her own.”
Family of missing two year old girl in Edina being escorted by police to edge of pond. She has been missing since 5pm Monday. pic.twitter.com/cks7faCKsn
— Reg Chapman (@RegChapman) September 7, 2021
“On behalf of the City, I want to send our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of this young girl,” said Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn. “We are appreciative of all those who aided in this search.”
Authorities were asking people to stay away from the park while the search was on. West 66th Street was also closed between Valley View Road and West Shore Drive. Nearby residents were asked to search properties in areas that may not be obvious, including under decks, in window wells and sheds.
An investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
More On WCCO.com: