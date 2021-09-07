MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council approved new ballot language for the Minneapolis Public Safety Amendment Tuesday afternoon after a judge earlier in the day struck down the previous question.

Minneapolis residents are set to vote this fall on whether the city’s police department should be replaced by a Department of Public Safety. Tuesday is the deadline for ballot language.

The ballot language asked “Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety?”

The city council called an emergency meeting, and approved the following revised language: “Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to remove the Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions by the Department of Public Safety, with those specific functions to be determined by the Mayor and City Council by ordinance; which will not be subject to exclusive mayoral power over its establishment, maintenance, and command; and which could include licensed peace officers (police officers), if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot?”

The explanatory note reads: “This amendment would create a Department of Public Safety combining public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach to be determined by the Mayor and Council. The department would be led by a Commissioner nominated by the Mayor and appointed by the Council. The Police Department, and its chief, would be removed from the City Charter. The Public Safety Department could include police officers, but the minimum funding requirement would be eliminated.”

The city clerk said Mayor Jacob Frey returned the resolution without signing it, meaning it is “deemed approved.” The new ballot language will now be filed with Hennepin County.

[1/2] Council adopted a new resolution setting ballot language for the proposed charter amendment to create a new Public Safety Department. Pursuant to City Charter Section 4.4(c)(2), the Mayor has returned that resolution unsigned, which means it is now "deemed approved." — Minneapolis Clerk (@mplsclerk) September 7, 2021

Frey released a statement, saying the city council forced through the language despite his two vetoes.

“As local elected officials, we have a responsibility to the people we represent to be up front and honest in developing ballot language for proposed charter amendments,” Frey said. “Regrettably, the Council ignored the advice of subject matter experts and attempted to hide the ball from voters in the language they previously drafted. Regardless of what you think of the amendment, the changes required by court order and approved by the Council more accurately reflect the consequences of this charter amendment, and it is therefore our legal obligation to advance it to the ballot.”

Early voting begins on September 17.

