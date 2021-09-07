MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing toddler in Edina “has concluded,” a city official said Tuesday afternoon, though the official made no mention of the girl’s condition.
WCCO’s Reg Chapman reported a medical examiner’s vehicle was at the scene near Rosland Park.
Family of missing two year old girl in Edina being escorted by police to edge of pond. She has been missing since 5pm Monday. pic.twitter.com/cks7faCKsn
— Reg Chapman (@RegChapman) September 7, 2021
The girl, who is 2 and a half, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday near the park, located near Lake Cornelia. On Tuesday morning, an updated clothing description was given by the family. She was wearing a yellow top, blue leggings and pink shoes.
Edina police say the girl is “autistic and non-verbal and may not respond.” The Edina Police Department said she likely “wandered away from family on her own.”
Authorities were asking people to stay away from the park while the search was on. West 66th Street was also closed between Valley View Road and West Shore Drive. Nearby residents were asked to search properties in areas that may not be obvious, including under decks, in window wells and sheds.
An update from officials is expected Tuesday afternoon.
