MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department says two children are in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Nokomis Monday afternoon.
Crews were called to the lake at about 3:15 p.m. on a report of a water emergency, and arrived to find two boys — ages 8 and 11 — who had almost drowned.
MFD says the older boy was being given CPR by a bystander, while the younger boy was in the midst of being rescued by others. When firefighters took over resuscitation efforts, both boys didn’t have a pulse and weren’t breathing.
The older boy did regain a pulse and began breathing again before he and the other child were transported to an area hospital.
Officials are expected to give an update on their conditions early Tuesday.
