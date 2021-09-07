MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge has struck down the language on the Minneapolis Public Safety Amendment.
Minneapolis residents were set to vote this fall on whether the city’s police department should be replaced by a Department of Public Safety. Tuesday was the deadline for ballot language.
WCCO’s Esme Murphy is reporting the Minneapolis city clerk is planning to call an emergency City Council meeting.
Breaking : Ballot language on Minneapolis Public Safety Amendment has been struck down by Judge , today is deadline for ballot language , City Clerk to call emergency City Council meeting @wcco will update
The ballot language asked “Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety which could include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, with administrative authority to be consistent with other city departments to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety?”
Last month, the Minneapolis City Council voted to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s latest veto of the public safety charter amendment ballot language, after coming up with new ballot language hours before the deadline.
Frey released a statement following the judge’s decision to strike the ballot language.
“As I outlined in two previous decisions to veto this ballot language, the City Council forced through misleading language that failed to meet the most basic standards of transparency,” Frey said. “Now, the Council has another opportunity to deliver language that accurately and fairly reflects both what the petitioners submitted and includes essential information for Minneapolis voters at the ballot box.”
Early voting begins on September 17.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
