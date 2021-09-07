MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sources tell WCCO Tuesday night that former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka will announce his run to replace DFL Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday.
The GOP senator stepped down from his leadership role last week.
State Sen. Michelle Benson announced her bid last week to be the Republican nominee next November. She joins former state senator and physician Scott Jensen and dermatologist Neil Shah, among several others.
Gov. Walz has not said whether he will run for re-election.
