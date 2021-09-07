MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search continues for a missing Stearns County family.
The sheriff’s office says Robert Herrington, Erika Herrington and their four children — Landon and Carter, 8, Briella, 3, and Delilah, 2 — have not been seen in several days.
Robert is barred from any contact with Erika due to a no-contact order stemming from domestic abuse, and there is concern for the safety of her and their children. Authorities say that while the criteria for an AMBER Alert is “well established,” issuing one “does not fit this situation at this time.”
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert in early August for violating the no-contact order after he was found with his family inside a storage unit in St. Augusta.
The family may be traveling in a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata that has a black top, with license plates BWD364. Call 911, or 320-251-4240, if you have any information on their whereabouts.
