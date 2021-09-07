MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Public Schools don’t start until Thursday this week, in order to celebrate the Rosh Hashanah holiday, but some students there may not have a ride to school.
Like several districts, St. Paul is facing a bus driver shortage.
School officials tell WCCO they are giving some high school students Metro Transit cards and telling them to take public transit buses. We’ll learn more about that plan later Tuesday morning.
The Stillwater school district is also dealing with a driver shortage.
The school board there is holding an emergency meeting tonight to talk about the challenges.
