MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have released their unofficial depth chart for their first game of the season.

Though the depth chart could change before Sunday’s game, it provides some insight into several position battles fans have been curious about.

The offensive line, from left to right, stands thusly: Rashod Hill (LT), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), Oli Udoh (RG) and Brian O’Neill (RT). Head coach Mike Zimmer said rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has yet to practice with the team, will start doing individual work Wednesday.

With Irv Smith Jr. likely out for the season after having knee surgery, fourth-year tight end Tyler Conklin appears to have moved into the starting job. Chris Herndon, whom the Vikings traded for last week, is slotted as a third-stringer.

The battle for the third wide receiver spot remains cloudy, as K.J. Osborn and rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette are both listed as immediate backups to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

On the opposite side of the ball, D.J. Wonnum appears to have won the starting defensive end job opposite Danielle Hunter. The recently-returned Everson Griffen is listed as a backup with Stephen Weatherly and rookie Patrick Jones II.

Anthony Barr is listed as a starting linebacker, which wouldn’t be surprising except for the fact he hasn’t practiced in a month. The Vikings should provide more information about his status later this week.

Free agent acquisitions Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland are the starting cornerbacks, with Mackensie Alexander expected to man the slot. Cameron Dantzler, who had an impressive if inconsistent rookie season, is now a third-stringer.

Smith-Marsette will return kickoffs for the Vikings, while Osborn will run back punts.

The Vikings start the season in Cincinnati against the Bengals at noon Sunday.

Click here to see the full depth chart.