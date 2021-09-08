MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in north Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, becoming the fourth young victim of gun violence in the city in the past four months.
Police say it happened at about 3:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Aldrich Avenue North in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood. The shooter is a juvenile who left the scene in a vehicle. Officers described it as a neighborhood dispute that turned violent and erupted in gunshots.
WCCO’s David Schuman says witnesses told him two kids were fighting when one of their older brothers fired a gun.
This marks the fourth time since the spring that a child was shot in Minneapolis, with no arrests made so far in the first three cases.
Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, is still hospitalized after he was shot in the head on April 30. He was struck while riding in the back of his family’s car on the way to his grandmother’s house.
Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, was shot in the head on May 15 while jumping on a trampoline at a birthday party. She died 12 days later.
Two days after Ottoson-Smith was shot, 6-year-old Aniya Allen — granddaughter of longtime Minneapolis community activist KG Wilson — was shot while on a trip to McDonald’s in her family’s car. She died two days later.
Check back for more details in this developing story.