MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twenty-two Minnesota firefighters are traveling to assist Louisiana communities following destruction left by Hurricane Ida.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced he authorized the 18-day mission following a request from Louisiana officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
“When disaster hits, Minnesotans have always stepped up to help out their neighbors,” Walz said. “Hurricane Ida has devastated homes, businesses, and communities in Louisiana. I am proud that Minnesota firefighters have answered the call to aid Louisiana in their efforts to keep people safe after the storm.”
The firefighters are from nine fire departments in the state, including Eden Prairie, Plymouth, the West Metro Fire District, the Centennial Fire District, the Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View Fire District, Red Wing, Chaska, Brainerd, and Crosslake.
The firefighters will be providing fire protection for the 18 days while local firefighters “rest and tend to their own damaged homes,” the governor’s office said.
It’s the second time this year Minnesota has responded to an EMAC. In early August, Walz deployed resources to support the state of Washington’s wildfire response.