MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after someone was struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening.
According to investigators, the incident happened on the 6500 block of Zane Avenue North at about 7:45 p.m.
Officers said a dark SUV shot at a smaller vehicle going in the opposite direction. After that, a resident of the apartment complex nearby told police they had been struck by what they believed was a stray bullet.
The wound was non-life threatening, though the victim was taken to a local hospital.
Police located the smaller vehicle and found it had been struck by multiple bullets. Police have not said whether anyone else was injured in the incident, or whether they have taken anyone into custody.
The incident remains under investigation.