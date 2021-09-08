MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After observing the holiday weekend, the Minnesota Department of Health has released updated COVID-19 data from the past several days, reporting 5,777 additional cases and nine more deaths.
Newly reported cases and deaths include data from Friday morning to Tuesday morning. The update brings the state up to 663,248 reported cases since the pandemic began, with 7,865 deaths attributed to the virus recorded.
Three of the newly reported deaths were people in their 40s.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the virus continue to rise in the state as the Delta variant spreads. As of Tuesday, 174 patients with the virus need intensive care unit beds, and an additional 470 patients need non-ICU beds.
Nearly 35,800 cases of COVID-19 have required hospitalization. Over 642,000 patients who had the virus no longer need to quarantine.
The state's latest positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — is at 6.6% as of Aug. 31. It's been hovering at that percentage since Aug. 24.
Nearly 71% of those 12 years of age and up have received at least one vaccine dose; 66.7% have been fully vaccinated. About 90% of seniors have been fully vaccinated. Over 6.2 million doses have been administered in the state.