MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is facing another issue as students start to get back together this week: climbing COVID-19 cases. That sees the state trying to stay ahead of another school outbreak.
Starting Wednesday, the Minneapolis Convention Center downtown will once again open its doors to free COVID testing.
Reopening this popular testing site is another move by state leaders to keep people safe and slow the spread of the Delta variant.
Gov. Tim Walz is visiting schools across the state to encourage our youngest Minnesotans — who are eligible — as well as teachers and staff to get vaccinated. Right now, anyone 12 and older can get vaccinated wherever the Pfizer vaccine is being offered, at pharmacies, pediatrician offices, or the community vaccination site at the Mall of America.
Walz kicked off his vaccine tour at a Blaine Elementary School. Walz's school tour continues in Rochester Wednesday.
The Minneapolis Convention Center opens for testing at 11 a.m. and will be open every weekday until 6 p.m.