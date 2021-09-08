MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Soon, all Minneapolis city employees will be required to regularly test for COVID-19 unless they provide proof of vaccination.
Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency regulation stating as much Wednesday.
The Minneapolis Convention Center will be the first city enterprise to implement the requirements in “mid-September,” after which other city employees will be subject to the regulation “in the coming weeks,” the city said.
“Vaccines save lives,” Frey said in a statement. “Our local government employees have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, and Minneapolis has helped lead our state forward when it comes to data-driven public health measures. Thanks to a remarkable team at the City, labor partners, and community, we’re moving forward with a plan to keep Minneapolis residents and staff safe and healthy.”
A mask mandate for employees and the public in city-owned buildings remains in effect.