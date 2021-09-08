MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening a member of the United States House of Representatives.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Jason Robert Burham Karimi left a voicemail for a California representative in January, in which he communicated “graphic threats of violence” against them.
U.S. Capitol police traced the call to Karimi, which led the FBI to set up a meeting to speak with him near his home in St. Paul the next day. Karimi admitted to leaving the voicemail, saying he’s a marijuana industry lobbyist, and he wanted to inflict “political pain” on the lawmaker’s career.
Karimi will be sentenced at a later date for one count of interstate communication of a threat against a U.S. Representative.