MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man in his 40s was killed Wednesday morning when a vehicle and motorcycle crashed in St. Paul.
The collision occurred around 11 a.m. at Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
The man was gravely injured when police arrived, and despite aid from officers and medics, he died at the scene.
Officers have spoken to witnesses, and the crash is being investigated. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was not impaired at the time of the crash.