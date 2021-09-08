MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police responded to the Hmong Cultural Center Museum Wednesday morning after it had been vandalized overnight.
Program Director Mark Pfeifer arrived at his work on University Avenue to discover it covered in white paint. Pfeifer reported the vandalism to SPPD who deployed officers to document the criminal damage.
Plywood boards painted yellow were put up along the outside of the building in response to the unrest after George Floyd's murder. The center decorated the boards with a black pride poem by Tish Jones.
According to SPPD, a group of three people has been seen on surveillance footage splashing white paint over the signs and painting the phrase, “life, liberty, victory” around 3:45 a.m.
Pfeifer said the paint caused damage to the center's new sign and lock system.
No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.