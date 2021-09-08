MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol’s investigation into the death of Leneal Frazier, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer struck his vehicle while pursuing another driver, is now in the hands of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
The state patrol submitted its investigation for review late last week.
Officer Brian Cummings was pursuing a carjacking suspect at high speed July 6 when his vehicle and Frazier’s collided in the intersection of 41st and Lyndale avenues in north Minneapolis.
Another vehicle was also hit during the crash. Frazier died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The carjacking suspect got away.
The family of Leneal Frazier, whose niece Darnella Frazier recorded the video of George Floyd’s murder seen around the world, has called for answers from the city and MPD after his death. They have retained attorney Ben Crump, who also represents Floyd’s family.
Cummings was placed on paid critical incident leave after the crash.
Mayor Jacob Frey said the city would review its high-speed chase policy, which currently states there can be no pursuit when there is “an unreasonable risk to the officer, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued.”