MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting Thursday evening inside a north Minneapolis barber shop.
Police say it happened at about 6:16 p.m. on the 700 block of 42nd Avenue North, near Lyndale Avenue, in the Webber-Camden neighborhood.
One man was pronounced dead inside the business, while a man and a woman showed up to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
Police spokesperson Garret Parten says witnesses are helping investigators, and security footage in the area is being reviewed.
“This is another cornerstone of a community, a barber shop, where people gather, not just to get their haircuts, but to communicate with one another, talk about their community, share their ideas about how to make things better,” Parten said. “We all need to embrace the sanctity of life.”
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to submit a tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
