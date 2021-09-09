MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota representative from the state’s 50A district, representing Richfield and Bloomington, took to Twitter to speak out after he says an angry man barged into his son’s classroom on the first day of class and went on an anti-mask rant.

“An angry adult barged into our son’s elementary school this morning on the first day of school. He threatened teachers & staff while yelling at kids to take off masks before he was arrested,” Rep. Mike Howard (DFL) said.

The parent was removed in handcuffs. Authorities in Richfield say that the parent, a 45-year-old, was booked on misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process. He was released without bail, and has an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 12.

The school district says that at no time did the parent engage with or threaten students.

Howard said that the school’s teachers and staffers “calmly and aptly handled a horrible situation, minimizing its impact on kids who were excited to meet their teachers and begin a new year,” and thanked the “countless heroes” working in schools statewide.

But he said that the incident is characteristic of an anti-science and anti-government mindset that he said can’t continue.

“This madness has to stop, as does the anti-science/anti-govt rhetoric fueling the rage,” he said.

The school district involved in the incident currently requires anyone over 2 years old to wear masks indoors.