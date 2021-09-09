MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota officials say there was an armed robbery near the school’s campus on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around noon near 16th Avenue South and Franklin Avenue East, next to a university clinic that is separated from the main campus.
Authorities say the suspects robbed a victim at gunpoint and stole their grey Mazda CX-5. The suspect’s vehicle is a black SUV, possibly a Toyota.
