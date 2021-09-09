MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chanhassen High School went into lockdown Thursday morning as Carver County sheriff’s deputies searched the building. Authorities say that the lockdown was likely triggered by an electrical malfunction.
The sheriff’s office earlier reported deputies were not responding to an active scene.
Eastern Carver County Schools posted on social media that there was no reason to believe there was an active threat at the school, asking parents to stay away from the building.
“As part of our process, the Carver County Sheriff’s Department and partner agencies responded and made sure the building was clear before we lifted the lockdown. At no time were our students in danger, but we are proud of our entire Chan HS community for the way they responded to make sure everyone stayed safe,” a spokesperson for the district said.
