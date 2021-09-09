Day Of ServiceThe Xcel Energy Day Of Service is underway! Take the #GoodEnergy pledge and you could win $500 for a participating nonprofit.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota wrestling star and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is hopping into the professional wrestling ring.

Don’t worry, though, Gopher fans: He’s also coming back to defend his NCAA title.

Steveson tweeted Thursday morning he’s signed with WWE.

“Childhood dream accomplished,” he said.

Shortly after that, he tweeted “I’m Back” to the Gopher wrestling program.

The Apple Valley High School graduate won a gold medal in Tokyo this summer after a stunning comeback finish in which he performed two takedowns in 20 seconds.

Earlier this year, he and Iowa’s Spencer Lee were both awarded the Dan Hodge Trophy, which goes to the best collegiate wrestler. He was the NCAA heavyweight champion last season.

WCCO’s Norman Seawright III reports this is the WWE’s first ever NIL, or name, image and likeness, deal.