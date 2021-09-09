MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota wrestling star and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is hopping into the professional wrestling ring.
Don’t worry, though, Gopher fans: He’s also coming back to defend his NCAA title.
Steveson tweeted Thursday morning he’s signed with WWE.
Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK 💪🏽
— Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021
“Childhood dream accomplished,” he said.
Shortly after that, he tweeted “I’m Back” to the Gopher wrestling program.
Dear @GopherWrestling, I’m Back! 〽️
— Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 9, 2021
The Apple Valley High School graduate won a gold medal in Tokyo this summer after a stunning comeback finish in which he performed two takedowns in 20 seconds.
Earlier this year, he and Iowa’s Spencer Lee were both awarded the Dan Hodge Trophy, which goes to the best collegiate wrestler. He was the NCAA heavyweight champion last season.
WCCO’s Norman Seawright III reports this is the WWE’s first ever NIL, or name, image and likeness, deal.
Gable Steveson has signed WWE's first-ever NIL deal, and he will be on roster while defending his NCAA title this coming season.
— Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III (@SeawrightSays) September 9, 2021
