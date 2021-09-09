MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed Thursday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and underwent radiation treatment while working on major pandemic and economic legislation.
In a Medium post, the senator wrote that she was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer following a mammogram at the Mayo Clinic in February. Shortly thereafter, she underwent surgery to remove some of the cancer before being put on radiation treatment.
In August, doctors determined that the treatment went well. “Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear,” Klobuchar wrote, “but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.”
The Democratic senator said that during the radiation treatment she was working on major pandemic and economic legislation while also chairing the joint Senate January 6th investigation. Moreover, her diagnosis and treatment coincided with the death of her father, Jim Klobuchar, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Klobuchar, 61, says her experience with cancer gave her time to reflect on her life and people she loves. “It also gave me renewed purpose to my work,” she said. “I have immense gratitude for my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of Minnesota, and I know that each day is a gift.”
The senator encouraged those who have put off mammograms or other routine health examinations during the pandemic to see their doctor for checkups, exams and follow-through. She said that although she too delayed her examinations, she was fortunate that doctors still found the cancer at an early stage and chemotherapy and other treatments were not needed.
