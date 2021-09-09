MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman from Minneapolis pleaded guilty to a carjacking in Richfield last year.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, 24-year-old Jeremiah Ironrope pleaded guilty to one count each of carjacking and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Twenty-five-year-old Krisanne Benjamin pleaded guilty to a count of aiding and abetting carjacking.
The guilty plea stems from an Aug. 2020 incident in which Ironrope and Benjamin stole an Audi A4 from a driver in Richfield. Ironrope threatened the driver with a sawed-off shotgun, the attorney’s office said.
Ironrope and Benjamin also admitted together to carjackings in Maple Grove and St. Paul earlier in the summer. The two admitted to physically assaulting the victims in those incidents.
Ironrope alone admitted to two other carjackings in December, during both of which he pointed a handgun at the driver.
More On WCCO.com: