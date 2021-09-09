MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in north Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, becoming the third young victim of deadly gun violence in the city in the past four months. Family members say that his name was London Bean, and he had just started sixth grade.

Minneapolis Police said that the investigation is still progressing. They would not go into further details, in order to protect what they’re working on, but made it clear that this investigation is not at a standstill but moving forward Thursday. No one is currently in custody.

Police say officers reported to a “chaotic scene” at about 3:40 p.m. on the 800 block of Aldrich Avenue North near Sumner Field Park. Investigators think the shooter, who fled the scene by vehicle, was also a child. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about two hours after the shooting.

Neighbors who witnessed the deadly encounter told WCCO that two kids were fighting, and one of their older brothers fired a gun. Police have not confirmed this detail.

A witness said she heard three or four shots fired. At least two of those bullets hit a blue SUV nearby which had a teenage girl inside. She is said to be shaken up, but OK.

Police say several neighbors and eyewitnesses have come forward to be interviewed. Investigators are also reviewing security footage from the area.

This was the 62nd homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

Community outreach groups like A Mother’s Love and We Push For Peace were on scene to offer comfort to the families.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral costs. On the page, a relative described Bean as energetic and positive child. “London did not deserve this at all,” the organizer wrote.

This marks the third time since the spring that a child was fatally shot in Minneapolis. One other child was shot in late April, and is still fighting for his life. No arrests have been made so far in the first three cases.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr., 10, is still hospitalized after he was shot in the head on April 30. He was struck while riding in the back of his family’s car on the way to his grandmother’s house.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith, 9, was shot in the head on May 15 while jumping on a trampoline at a birthday party. She died 12 days later.

Two days after Ottoson-Smith was shot, 6-year-old Aniya Allen — granddaughter of longtime Minneapolis community activist KG Wilson — was shot while on a trip to McDonald’s in her family’s car. She died two days later.