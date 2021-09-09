MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While Minneapolis police continue its search for a gunman who shot and killed a 12-year-old boy, a community wraps its arms around the grieving family.

London Michael Bean was shot and killed after a fight with another boy turned deadly Wednesday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of North 8th and Aldrich avenues in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood.

Rev. Jerry McAfee led prayer over a family in pain Thursday. Bean’s mother was unable to address the crowd, but she found the strength to cry out his name, as well as calls for justice.

Many came to be a support, most in shock, not knowing what to do to make the blood shed stop.

“Nobody out here know what to say,” community activist Al Flowers, of Minnesota Safe Streets, said. “All I know [is] that we got to work it together, we got to come together, but we can’t do it if we’re not working with law enforcement,” Flowers said.

Boots-on-the-ground organizations — from A Mother’s Love, The Interrupters, We Push for Peace and others — were all in attendance, and all listened as a call for action was given.

Angela Williams from the Minneapolis NAACP says she would like to see all truly making the safety of children and community a top priority.

“Everybody’s doing the same thing at different tables, when everybody should come to one big table and do it together,” Williams said. “It’s really a call for unity, it’s a call for direct action.”

She is also putting families on notice.

“These parents know what kind of kids they got in their home. They know about the guns, they know about this stuff,” she said. “We need parents to step up to the plate, stop being afraid of their children, and either turn them in or do something. Get more involved.”

State Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, a product of north Minneapolis, made a heartfelt plea.

“This problem requires all hands on deck in order to be solved. Think about that. All hands on deck. Not some, not those we like, but all hands,” Champion said.

He wants the neighbor put back in the hood. Williams agrees, and hopes organizations and people reach out to families before tragedy strikes.

“Don’t adopt a family just for Christmas to buy toys, you know what I’m saying. You can adopt a family anytime to keep the young man or the young lady on the straight and narrow path,” Williams said.

London had just finished his first day as a sixth grader at Sojourner Truth Academy before he was killed. Sources told us the gunman is also a young boy. Investigators say they are actively working to find him.