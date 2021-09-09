MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Senate Republicans elected state Sen. Jeremy Miller Wednesday night to serve as majority leader, replacing former leader Paul Gazelka as he runs for governor in the 2022 election.
Miller, R-Winona, has served as Senate president since 2019 and was first elected to the state Senate in 2010.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be elected by my peers as Leader,” Miller said, in a statement, adding: “As we head into a bonding year, we will invest in the top priorities for the state and create a fair and transparent redistricting process for the next election.”
Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, stepped down from the leadership position last week. On Wednesday, he announced his bid to replace Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in next year’s general election.
Gazelka has served in the state senate for about 10 years.