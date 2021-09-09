MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man’s death early Thursday morning in north Minneapolis being investigated as suspicious.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called to a possible shooting on the 2000 block of Emerson Avenue North. Responding officers found a man gravely injured inside a house.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Few details were released on the circumstances of the man’s death, but investigators are treating it as suspicious.
No arrests have been made in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
