Day Of Service
The Xcel Energy Day Of Service is underway! Take the #GoodEnergy pledge and you could win $500 for a participating nonprofit.
Latest News
Beth El Synagogue Closes Building In St. Louis Park After Online Threat
An online threat has prompted Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park to close Friday and Saturday.
Minnesota DNR Announces New State Record For Northern Pike And Tie For Muskie
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced new state records after anglers caught some exceptionally large fish over the summer.
Weather
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Drought Easing In Central, Southern Minnesota
The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state saw a gradual easing of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota. About 85% of the state is at least experiencing moderate drought, that's down from nearly 89% last week.
Minnesota Weather: Labor Day Forecast Looks Warm, Thunderstorms Possible Up North
It looks like the long Labor Day weekend will wrap up with a couple of nice days.
Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps, Sunshine For Labor Day Weekend; Pop-Up Showers Possible
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that if the pop-up showers do hit, they'll last for roughly 15 minutes or so. Otherwise, the weekend will stay mostly dry.
Minnesota Weather: Rain Expected In The Evening Into Friday, Cooler Temps For Labor Day Weekend
Clouds are increasing Thursday, with rain moving in later in the day. Check out the latest forecast.
Minnesota Sees Significant Reductions In Extreme, Severe Drought Conditions
The rain that's fallen across parts of the state over the last few weeks is finally showing a positive impact on the state's drought forecast. The latest figures show that just 65% of the state is still listed under severe drought conditions, a 23% reduction in just the last week.
Meet The Expert: Como Tiger Takes Bengals Over Vikings In Season Opener
The Minnesota Vikings are slated to open the regular NFL season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. But instead of talking to former athletes or football experts about the game, Jason DeRusha headed to Como Zoo to get some insight on tigers.
Cleveland Snaps 25-Inning Scoreless Streak, Beats Twins 4-1
Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and José Ramirez homered, and the Cleveland Indians scored for the first time in three games, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Thursday night.
Gophers Believe OL, RB Group Deep Enough To Withstand Loss Of Mohamed Ibrahim
Minnesota has been forced to move forward without star running back Mohamed Ibrahim, trying to fend off those what-could-have-been thoughts that only serve to frustrate and distract.
Timberwolves Have Best Odds To Land Ben Simmons In Trade, Bovada Says
The Minnesota Timberwolves are now the favorite to land Ben Simmons if the Philadelphia 76ers do indeed trade the All-Star point guard before the 2021 season.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
The Morning Of 9/11: Fears Of A 'Second Wave' Of Attacks
Michael Morell was President George W. Bush's daily intelligence briefer on September 11, 2001. He talks with us about his memories from that day in the CBS News Special “Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11.”
Air Force-Navy Highlights Week 2 Slate Of Matchups On CBS, CBS Sports Network
All three service academies will play on CBS or CBS Sports Network this Saturday with Air Force and Navy getting the prime mid-afternoon slot.
Chris Wallace On Book 'Countdown Bin Laden': 'SEAL Team Six Viewed Hunt For Osama Bin Laden As Suicide Mission'
Journalist Chris Wallace talks with us about his new book detailing the final months of the hunt for Osama Bin Laden and what he learned about President Barack Obama's decision making during this time.
'It's Ten Times More Exciting': Case Walker On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Teenage Fame
Case Walker talks with us about starring in "The Other Two" with Molly Shannon and Ken Marino and what it was like to become famous as a teenager.
Nate Burleson On Co-Hosting 'CBS Mornings': 'The One Thing I Do Very Well Is Tell A Story'
Nate Burleson talks with us about co-hosting "CBS Mornings" with Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil and how his career as an NFL wide receiver prepared him for this moment.
JoJo Siwa Talks 'The J Team' And Upcoming Tour: 'It's Been A Long 2 Year Break, I'm Ready!'
JoJo Siwa's 'The J Team' comes to Paramount+ today!
Why Does Nature Feel So Good?
No matter the weather, Minnesotans have a reputation for being outdoorsy. So it got us wondering, why does nature feel so good?
When Did Summer Break Become The Norm?
When did summer break become the normal schedule? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned rural America played an important role.
Good Question: How Did We Get The 8-Hour Work Day?
The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the average American works about 8.8 hours every day.
Watch Now
Minneapolis Cider Co. Expansion Party
September 10, 2021 at 9:00 am
Minneapolis Cider Co. is holding an expansion party on Friday.
here.