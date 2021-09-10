MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After four years of construction, the Interstate 35W downtown to crosstown construction project is finally complete as crews wrapped up the last set of partial closures early Friday morning.
Drivers on the interstate will notice smoother surfaces, more accessible bridges and a new E-ZPass lane. The project also includes a ramp with direct access to businesses along Lake Street in south Minneapolis.
“We built a ramp from southbound 35 south to Lake Street, so now drivers going south on 35W can access the many, many businesses there,” said Dave Aeikens, public affairs coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Later this year, the orange line bus rapid transit station is set to open on Lake Street.
To celebrate the end of the project, there will be a weekend street fair on East Lake Street, featuring food, music and tours. The fair is set to run Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Stevens and South 2nd avenues.
