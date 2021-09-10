MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An online threat has prompted Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park to close Friday and Saturday.
According to Beth El Synagogue Managing Director Matt Walzer, the synagogue was notified that the Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest office in Chicago received a “specific threat of physical violence via its website” that was directed at Beth El Synagogue.
“While all Beth El facilities in the region were notified, there were indications that the threat may have come from the Twin Cities area. St. Louis Park was also referenced by name,” Walzer said in a statement.
Out of an abundance of caution, the St. Louis Park location was closed Friday and will remain closed Saturday.
The threat is being investigated, Walzer said.
“We’ve committed to continued communication with our congregation on any future impacts or continued closures should they become necessary,” Walzer added.
The synagogue offers virtual services.
More On WCCO.com: