MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A woman and two children were transported to a hospital after a car crashed into a school bus Friday morning.
According to The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old woman from St. James was traveling eastbound on County State Aid Highway 36 when she ran into the back of an Eden Valley – Watkins School bus.
Authorities reported to the scene around 7:30 a.m. at the 59000 Block of CSAH 36 in Manannah Township.
The driver was transported to Centracare Hospital in Paynesville with non-life-threatening injuries. An 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl riding the bus were also transported to the hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the bus was carrying 15 EV-W students at the time of the crash. The bus was reportedly stopped at a bus stop and its lights were activated to alert other drivers.
The crash is still under investigation.