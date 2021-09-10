MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say 167 people died on Minnesota roads between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year, a three-month stretch that has now become the deadliest in a decade.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 47 of the deaths were speed-related fatalities, and 29 people were not wearing seatbelts. Seven fatalities were a result of distracted driving, and 35 were alcohol-related.
“What’s so disheartening is when the pandemic hit, an increase in dangerous driving choices by other Minnesotans soon followed,” said the Director of the Office of Traffic Safety Mike Hanson. “Those choices are continuing to plague our roads a year and a half later. Speeding is contributing to so much tragedy, and the summer was no exception.”
DPS says that so far, 321 people have died on Minnesota roads this year, compared to 256 in 2020. It’s a 25% increase over last year and a 30% increase since 2019.
