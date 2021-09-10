Day Of ServiceThe Xcel Energy Day Of Service is underway! Take the #GoodEnergy pledge and you could win $500 for a participating nonprofit.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bus Accident, Duluth News

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A 64-year-old Duluth man died Friday after he was hit, then pinned underneath a bus outside Miller Hill Mall.

The incident happened before 10 a.m. Friday outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police say they arrived to find David John Weston pinned under the bus and firefighters used airbags to lift the bus off of him.

Police and the State Patrol are investigating.

Duluth police are reminding people to drive slowly, put down distractions and watch for pedestrians.

