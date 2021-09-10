Day Of ServiceThe Xcel Energy Day Of Service is underway! Take the #GoodEnergy pledge and you could win $500 for a participating nonprofit.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Public Schools, Sheridan School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials with Minneapolis Public Schools say the Sheridan School is closed Friday after a break-in incident overnight.

The break-in affected several classrooms at the arts and Spanish dual immersion school. Staff made the discovery early Friday morning.

The school is located on the 1200 block of University Avenue.

Details are limited, so check back for more.