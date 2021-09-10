MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials with Minneapolis Public Schools say the Sheridan School is closed Friday after a break-in incident overnight.
The break-in affected several classrooms at the arts and Spanish dual immersion school. Staff made the discovery early Friday morning.
We are so sorry to have to share with you that school at Sheridan will be closed today. A break-in last night impacted several classrooms.
This is a developing situation as staff just got on site and made this discovery. We will share more information shortly.
— Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) September 10, 2021
The school is located on the 1200 block of University Avenue.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
